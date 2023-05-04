What series win over Astros means for Tigers | Locked On Tigers

After a sweep by the Rays opening weekend, the Tigers marched into Houston and won the first two games against the defending World Champs.

DETROIT — To say the Detroit Tigers came into the 2023 season with low expectations would be an understatement. The franchise hasn’t been to the playoffs since their four-year string of appearances from 2011-2014, and since 2014, they’ve finished above third place once in the American League Central Division (2016).

And after they started the season with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, the expectations were even lower when they headed out to Houston for a three-game set against the Astros. But guess what? They won the series' first two games in Minute Maid Park against the defending World Series champions.

Scott Bentley, the host of the Locked On Tigers podcast, discussed the Tigers’ surprising victories on the latest episode of his show.

He opened his show by saying, “Look, winning’s fun. Winning’s fun and we’re gonna try to not get too high with the highs just like on opening weekend how we weren’t trying to get too low with the lows. It’s one series, but goodness gravy is winning fun. Especially when you’re beating a good team.”

The Astros are playing without Jose Altuve, whose thumb was fractured during the WBC, but they’re still a good team, and the fact that the Tigers went into Minute Maid Park and won the first two games is exciting for their fanbase.

So how did they do it? Well, on Monday, they had to win in extra innings. They had a lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, but the Astros got a run across to push the game into extras. Matt Vierling hit his first home run of the year to put the Tigers up 7-5, and after the Astros scored a run in the bottom of the 11th to pull within one, reliever Garrett Hil got Jose Abreu to pop out to end the game and the Tigers got their first win of the year.

Then, on Tuesday, the Tigers were powered by Spencer Torkleson’s three-hit game which included a double and a two-run shot, and they beat the Astros 6-3 to win the series. They do have a game on Wednesday afternoon, but for now, they beat the defending World Series champs in a series after being embarrassed by the Rays in Tampa.

Torkelson said after the game, “The biggest thing is getting away from being results-driven. My process is good. I’m hitting the ball hard.” And centerfielder Riley Greene said about Torkelson, “He’s locked in, and it’s awesome to see that.” He added, “I see him in the cage every day; working his butt off. When he’s hot, he’s hot.”

Bentley said about the team, “Now you have a chance to sweep, and even if you don’t, that’s fine. Although if you lose 10-0 that’s a different conversation but if you go out and play competitive ball, we’re gonna look back and say, ‘They played three competitive games against the defending World Champs and they took two of them’.” He added that if the Tigers do in fact sweep the Astros, it would be the cherry on top.

