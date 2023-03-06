When does Team USA play in the World Baseball Classic?

Each team began in pool play before advancing to a quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship game will only be reached if the team wins enough.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is nearly complete.

This year, the international tournament will run from March 8-21 and games will be played in Taiwan and Japan overseas while here in the United States, games will be completed at the Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field.

The tournament features a pool of 20 teams, including international powerhouses Japan, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. A number of Major League players represent countries across the tournament.

Each team will begin in pool play before advancing to a quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game if the team wins enough. After pool play, games are single elimination.

The championship will be held in Miami on March 21.

Here's when Team USA will play in the World Baseball Classic:

Saturday, March 11

Great Britain @ USA - 9:00 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, March 12

Mexico @ USA - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

Monday, March 13

Canada @ USA - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 15

USA @ Columbia - 10:00 p.m. on FS1

