Dallas Wings to be featured across ESPN platforms 4 times in 2023 WNBA season – the most since 2017

In 2022, WNBA viewership rose 16% -- resulting in the most-viewed season for the league’s television partners in 14 years.

DALLAS — DFW’s WNBA is getting some much-deserved love via broadcast this upcoming season. The Dallas Wings will be featured across ESPN platforms four times during the 2023 regular season – the most since the team moved to Dallas in 2017.

Tuesday the WNBA announced its full slate of national broadcast for ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 networks, including 25 games during the regular season.

The Wings were also a part of the most-watched WNBA postseason game, too – with their Game 2 against the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs seeing 795,000 fans tuned in.

With the addition of some All-Stars and WNBA champions, first year coach Latricia Trammell hopes to propel the Wings into another postseason run this year.

During her introductory press conference in November 2022, Trammell shared she had been watching film, contacting every player and building relationships with her new squad. She also gave a shoutout to the DFW community, calling them the best fans in the world -- which played a role in realizing Dallas was the best fit.

The Wings’ home opener against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 20 will be tipping off on ABC at noon.

Here’s a look at the full national broadcast schedule for 2023:

Saturday, May 20 vs. Atlanta Dream (Home Opener) at 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 11 at New York Liberty at 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 at Los Angeles Sparks at 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 vs. Washington Mystics at 2 p.m.

Most-anticipated matchups:

The reigning WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces, with a roster that now includes All-Star Candace Parker, visit Texas twice, including Friday, July 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8. Both games will tip-off at 7 p.m.

Baylor alum and Texas native, Brittney Griner, is expected to return with the Phoenix Mercury after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. The games against the Mercury are scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 and Friday, June 9.

Newly acquired MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, now of the New York Liberty will make their only trip to College Park to face the Wings on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.