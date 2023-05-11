Every Dallas Wings game will be available on linear television this WNBA season – the first time in history

The schedule includes 15 nationally-televised games, including four on ABC, one on CBS and 10 on ION after a groundbreaking multiyear deal with Scripps this April.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings fans, we hope you’re ready to ‘Pack the Park’ this WNBA season! But in case you can’t make the trip to Arlington, the team has released its full broadcast schedule, so you don’t (fingers-crossed) miss a game.

Not only will the Wings play a record 40 games this season, all of the games will be available on linear television for the first time in history.

The schedule includes 15 nationally-televised games, including four on ABC, one on CBS and 10 on ION after a groundbreaking multiyear deal with Scripps this April.

Locally, 25 Wings games will be featured on Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

“With interest in the WNBA at an all-time high, we are thrilled to be able to provide Dallas Wings fans with the most extensive broadcast offering in team history, which will allow our fans to watch every regular season game on linear television,” Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said in a news release. “As our league grows, it is critical to provide our fans multiple options to view our games, including traditional linear television, streaming services and social media platforms.”

The Wings kick off the 2023 regular season Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream on their homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington. Tip-off is set for noon on ABC. The Wings will also be featured on ABC on June 11 at New York, June 25 at Los Angeles and July 2 vs. the Washington Mystics.

The team’s game on CBS will be June 17 vs. the Seattle Storm at home. The Wings will also be featured on CBS Sports Network five times.

On ION, the Wings will be featured in 10 Friday night games.

Additionally, six games will be broadcast on NBATV and three will be streamed on Twitter and the Meta Quest platform.

Bally Sports Southwest, the team’s local broadcast partner, will air 25 Wings games. Fans who subscribe can also watch on the network’s app and website.

The Bally Sports broadcast team will include veteran play-by-play voice Ron Thulin, analyst Raegan Pebley and joining on the sideline is Shavonne Herndon.

See the full broadcast list here:

The 2023 Dallas Wings Broadcast Schedule 📺⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gBfgwyUYKw — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 12, 2023

