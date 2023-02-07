Single-game tickets on sale to watch Dallas Wings at College Park Center for 2023 WNBA season

The Wings, led by two-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, open their season at College Park Center in Arlington on Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Single-game tickets to watch DFW’s own Dallas Wings this upcoming WNBA season are now on sale. And after a whirlwind of Free Agency trades and signings, the 2023 WNBA season is bound to be one of the most exciting in recent years.

The Wings, led by two-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, open their season at College Park Center in Arlington on Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream.

Most anticipated matchups:

-- The reigning WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces, with a roster that now includes All-Star Candace Parker, visit Texas twice, including Friday, July 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8. Both games will tip-off at 7 p.m.

-- Baylor alum and Texas native, Brittney Griner, is expected to return with the Phoenix Mercury after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. The games against the Mercury are scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 and Friday, June 9.

-- Newly acquired MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, now of the New York Liberty will make their only trip to College Park to face the Wings on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. As part of the blockbuster trade that brought Jones to New York, the Wings acquired former Liberty forward and 3-time WNBA champ Natasha Howard. It also brought the league’s 2020 Rookie of the Year, Crystal Dangerfield to the Wings.

Fans looking to purchase tickets to any of the Wings’ 20 home games at College Park Center at the University of Texas-Arlington campus can visit their website https://wings.wnba.com/single-game-tickets/ or call 817-469-9464. Single-game tickets start at $20 for all home games.

Season tickets and flex plans are also still available and include some special discounts and benefits. Groups of 10 can receive discounted pricing and fan experiences.

This will be the Wings’ eighth season in North Texas. The team has made the playoffs in four of their first seven seasons in Dallas and look to continue that accomplishment in 2023.