Austin labeled a 'Bird City' by Texas Parks and Wildlife

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is fluttering as it has been designated a "Bird City" by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department!

The City announced the designation from the department on April 19, although the official certification was presented in February. The certification allows for an extra layer of protection for the bird habitats all across the city.

"The Parks and Recreation Department will continue to collaborate with Travis Audubon and other partners on Bird City Texas implementation," said Kimberly McNeeley, director of Austin's Parks and Recreation Department. "Implementation will include a website landing page and educational programing. The next big celebration of birds in Austin will be to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day event at Hornsby Bend on May 13."

City leaders have supported "bird-friendly initiatives," according to a release from the City. These initiatives include the Lights Out Resolution that was enacted in 2021, which reduces light pollution in the downtown area, as well as the World Migratory Bird Day resolution in 2022.

“I’m proud that Austin is now officially a Bird City,” said Councilmember Alison Alter (District 10), who authored the resolution supporting pursuit of the Bird City Certification. “Austinites value our parks and greenspaces. This partnership between Austin Parks and Recreation and Travis Audubon further solidifies our commitment to protecting our urban habitats and providing wildlife education.”

The community has showed how deeply they care about the birds and other wildlife creatures through conservation efforts and other initiatives, like the City of Bee Caves protecting the bee population and naming bees "honorary residents."

"Austinites have a long tradition of caring about the environment, and birds have always been a big part of that," Travis Audubon Executive Director Nicole Netherton said. "When we start paying attention to birds, we see how they are connected to everything else in the ecological system, including us. Travis Audubon is thrilled to continue this important work with our Bird City partners and to inspire even more people to participate in conservation through birding."

The designation will allow the City to create further preventative efforts to protect habitats and more bird-friendly practices.