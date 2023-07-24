Did you see it? Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the South Texas sky last night

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket, and the path went right over South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The inbox at 3NEWS was buzzing last night with dozens of photos of a "potential UFO" sighting in South Texas.

The photos and videos showed a light with an oddly-shaped cloud moving through the sky. It wasn't a UFO, but appears to be from the Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral on Sunday night.

On Sunday, at 8:50 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. A path of the rocket launch shown by SpaceX in their launch video shows it going over South Texas. The below video, sent in from Rachel Garcia in Kingsville, shows what the spectacle looked like from Kingsville.

"Last night (July 23) SpaceX launched and landed its Falcon 9 rocket, sending starlink satellites into orbit. I’m confident this is what many in S TX saw in the sky," 3NEWS Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt said.

Previous SpaceX launches have produced similar scenes in the sky, including 'space jellyfish' as seen in Florida in 2022.

Other SpaceX activity produced an amazing spiral in the sky over Alaska. The spiral was actually just a fuel dump.

