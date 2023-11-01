Bucs vs. Cowboys playoff game expected to bring heavy traffic

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on Dale Mabry, Himes, Columbus and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 60,000 football fans are expected to cause some traffic jams Monday afternoon around Raymond James Stadium.

The city of Tampa released an advisory in anticipation of heavy traffic as fans make their way to see the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in their highly anticipated first-round playoff game.

Drivers should expect traffic on Dale Mabry, Himes, Columbus and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Additionally, Tom McEwen Boulevard (Tampa Bay Boulevard) will be closed between Dale Mabry and Himes Avenue.

"Drivers and pedestrians alike are advised to allow for extra travel time and to travel through the area with caution. Those not attending the game are encouraged to travel on alternate routes," the statement reads in part.

The parking lots are scheduled to open at 4:45 p.m. and no overparking will be allowed. Authorities say vehicles left could be towed.

The gates for suites and clubs will open at 5:45 p.m. and all gates will open at 6:45 p.m.

Kickoff is scheduled to happen at 8:15 p.m.