National average gas price could fall under $3 per gallon by holiday

It's possible that the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane gas prices have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week. The current average cost stands at $4.26 per gallon as of Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey.

National gas prices have fallen 12.4 cents in the last week and have continued dropping coast to coast since the Thanksgiving holiday. GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average.

"All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February," De Haan said.

Gas prices in Spokane are 27.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 71.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in Spokane was priced at $3.86 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon.

Washington's average gas prices stand at $4.42, while in Idaho, gas prices are 0.35 cents down and stand at $4.07 per gallon as of this week.

Falling prices would mean a relief for many drivers ahead of Christmas.

"It's entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump," De Haan said in a statement.

Drivers using diesel will also see relief as the national average price of diesel has gone down 7.9 cents and stands at $5.20 per gallon in the last week.

"47 of the nation's 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation," Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.