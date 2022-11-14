HPD: Guy who jumped onto big rig on Eastex Freeway, started dancing gets knocked off, killed

The driver didn't realize the man was up there, according to Houston police. He may have been recording himself when he hit a bridge and was thrown off.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a bizarre incident that led to the death of a 25-year-old man last week.

Investigators said the man jumped or climbed onto an 18-wheeler headed southbound in the 2500 block of Eastex Freeway near Liberty Road. It happened around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 10.

The big rig driver had no idea he was up there, according to police.

The guy was dancing on top of the truck and possibly recording himself.

When it went under the Tuam Street bridge near Midtown, the man was knocked off the truck and into oncoming traffic. He was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital but he didn't survive. The man's name hasn't been released.