Airbnb introduces restrictions on bookings over New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Airbnb is attempting to tackle disruptive parties and neighborhood nuisance by limiting certain guests who are making one-night bookings around New Year's Eve this year, according to the rental company.

The company said in a release they plan to place bans on some guests who request one-day bookings throughout 11 different countries.

Who gets banned? The company said that those without a positive account history or no previous bookings at all will likely see the ban.

The reservation restrictions will be in effect over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Last year, 340,000 people encountered a block or re-direct while attempting to book through Airbnb as the company pushes to reduce party incidents. They estimate that the bans led to a 56% drop in New Year's Eve party incident rates during last year's trial.

In Columbus alone, over 3,500 people were deterred through anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings during the 2021 new year, an email from the company says.

Naba Banerjee, Director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb, said, “Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with the overwhelming majority of guests and Hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community. These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance.”

"We know the overwhelming majority of guests are respectful neighbors and travelers, and that the vast majority of Hosts share their homes responsibly. Equally, we are committed to reducing instances of unauthorized parties and helping Hosts protect against neighborhood disruption, and certain times of year, like New Year’s Eve, can attract a higher risk of unauthorized or disruptive parties.

To that end, we are introducing restrictions on certain types of bookings over New Year’s Eve. These restrictions will see a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform. We’re also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally."