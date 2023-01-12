Colorado city named one of '52 Places to Go' worldwide in 2023

At No. 45 on the list is Grand Junction, which The New York Times describes as "a bonanza of canyons, arches and cliffs, without the hordes of tourists."

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The 2023 edition of The New York Times' annual list spotlighting "52 Places to Go" worldwide includes a western Colorado city.

Coming in at No. 45 on this year's list is Grand Junction, which the newspaper describes as "a bonanza of canyons, arches and cliffs, without the hordes of tourists."

"Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth of our drive to explore the world," the publication says of this year's list. "Why do we travel? For food, culture, adventure, natural beauty? This year’s list has all those elements, and more."

The list says Grand Junction "offers attractions similar to those of Moab, Utah, the gateway to Arches National Park, without the throngs."

It highlights the nearby attractions of Rattlesnake Canyon, Colorado National Monument and the Palisade Plunge mountain biking route.

"All trails lead back to downtown Grand Junction, filled with shops, craft breweries, locavore restaurants and wine-tasting rooms from area vineyards," the article says.

"We are honored to be included in this prestigious list of international destinations showcasing Grand Junction as one of the best places to travel in the world in 2023,” Elizabeth Fogarty, director of Visit Grand Junction, said in a news release. “The Grand Junction inclusion in this list positions us as an under-the-radar outdoor adventure hub and a vibrant city that is thriving; and I am sure this will inspire travelers from around the world to explore this very special place.”

