Delta Air Lines announces new kids meals options

Starting April 1, travelers will be able to pre-select kid-friendly meals. Here's what is on the menu.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced some new food options for some of its younger travelers. Starting April 1, travelers will be able to pre-select kid-friendly meals.

"The meals are well-balanced and include a variety of fruits, vegetables, color and texture," the airline said in a release. "Delta chefs studied restaurant menus and traditional kids’ meals to develop menu items that will please children and their parents alike."

Delta said the breakfast menu includes french toast with syrup, scrambled eggs and a variety of fruit and a small blueberry muffin. For lunch and dinner, young travelers will have the option of cheese tortellini with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, carrots and broccoli with ranch dressing, and an assortment of fruit and graham cookies.

Travelers will be able to begin selecting these options on flights via Delta's online special meals section starting March 23 for flights after April 1.

"Special meals must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance and are offered on long-haul international flights and on most domestic routes for customers traveling in First Class," Delta said.

In addition to kids' meals, Delta previously announced the return of its signature Delta One dessert cart for international flights, which includes plated desserts, fruits and cheeses. Travelers can indulge their sweet tooth with options like opera cake with chocolate ganache, Cowgirl Creamery wagon wheel, Midnight Moon gouda and grapes. Delta said it will also offer vanilla ice cream sundae with a choice of toppings like whipped cream, cookie crumble, fruit compote and chocolate chips.

Delta also said its latest menu includes regional offerings such as traditional afternoon tea and tapas available for pre-arrival menu selections. There are also seasonal additions such as restaurants like Little Italia’s Gio’s Chicken Amalfitano in Atlanta.