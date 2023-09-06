Retired NFL legend Tom Brady strikes partnership with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines

Brady will be in a more strategic role where he will work closely with employees, customer and impacted communities for Delta's "Keep Climbing" Initiative.

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is getting a taste of football greatness after a new partnership with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The airline announced the partnership on Wednesday. Brady will be in a more strategic role where he will work closely with employees, customers and impacted communities for Delta's "Keep Climbing" initiative.

“Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

The retired NFL legend will also work with employees in the onboarding process in his first year. He will also appear on Bastian’s “Gaining Altitude” – a one-on-one discussion series featuring important conversations around overcoming adversity, performance, perseverance and more.

While being a superstar football player, Brady played an illustrious 23 seasons, gaining a well-recognized title amongst the greatest players in the industry. He also earned the NFL Most Valuable Player Award three times along with other titles. He entered retirement earlier this year in February.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”

Brady also added that during his time in the NFL, his team flew with the airline for most of the "important games of their lives." He said Delta was there when they celebrated Super Bowl wins on the plane.

Officials added that the partnership will highlight Brady’s "spirit of winning and passion for inspiring people to be the best version of themselves."