Police share three tips for staying safe while driving this holiday season

We asked Dallas and Fort Worth police to share their best suggestions for staying out of trouble in your car during stressful holiday traffic and travel this year.

DALLAS — AAA says around 8.3 million Texans will drive to their holiday destination this year.

With so many people hitting the road, how can you stay safe?

We asked the Dallas and Fort Worth Police Departments for tips.

Tip No. 1: Lay off the horn!

When the roads are crowded and cars are merging together into shared lanes, the temptation to honk your car's horn is real.

Hey, we've all been there. But how often should you honk, really?

Dallas Police Senior Corporal Brian Martinez said you should err on the side of caution when it comes to honking at other drivers.

"Unless it's a dire emergency, lay off the horn," Martinez said.

Fort Worth Police agree that less is more when it comes to honking.

“A tap or two is probably more than enough -- you've gotten your point across," Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada said. "Don't overuse your horn. That makes you the aggressive driver in that situation."

Tip No. 2: Don't be an emotional driver!

It's important, too, to get your mind in the right spot before hitting the road, police said.

"We hear often that individuals are upset or sad because of something happened at work or something happening with family or relationships, and they think, 'Let me get my mind off of it and go drive,'" Martinez said. "Please don't do that."

Beyond making sure you're not emotional before getting behind the wheel, police added that it's important to keep yourself from a situation where you might get emotional while you're driving. The easiest way to do this, police said, is to map out your route in advance and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

"A lot of times, people are rushed for the holidays, which we understand, but we don't want you rushed on the roadways," Calzada said.

Martinez agreed.

"Be understanding that, during this holiday season, we're all trying to get to our destination," Martinez said. "We [all] have to be forgiving."

Tip No. 3: Don't engage with aggressive drivers!

Even if you're doing all you can to keep things calm and cool in your ride, there's no guarantee that you'll avoid others who are aggressive on the roads.

The play here is simple: Avoid confrontation.

"Make sure you do not engage with any aggressive drivers," Calzada said.

You can also just be the bigger person.

"If you make eye contact because you just, by habit, looked at that direction, the best thing you can do is say sorry," Martinez said. “And most people see that in your face when you say, 'Oh, I'm so sorry!' Put a hand up -- like, 'I didn't mean that.' Most people who are aggressive will look at that [and] they may still be a little hot, but for the most part, they know, 'Hey, that wasn't intentional, and they are sorry.' And they’ll drive off."

If a situation escalates beyond that, jot down a license plate number and report it to police. Or you can always drive directly to a police station if you feel unsafe.