Georgia professor, wife stranded with 300 other Americans in Machu Picchu amid civil unrest

Transportation is limited or shut down, leading the U.S. Department of State to issue a travel advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel to Peru.

MACHUPICCHU, Peru — A University of Georgia professor and his wife and stranded in Peru's historical city of Machu Picchu along with hundreds of other people after civil unrest over the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo.

James Reap is a professor of heritage conservation at UGA and traveled to Peru to see world heritage sites with his wife, Carol. They're now among the estimated 800 foreigners, 300 of which are Americans, stranded in the country.

It all started out as a beautiful and peaceful trip for the Reaps.

“Our colleagues here in Cusco said they felt there was no reason we shouldn’t come here," James Reap said.

The couple arrived in Cusco on Monday.

“They were beginning to be protest in the main square at Cusco, so our travel agent here said, basically, if you want to get to Machu Picchu, we suggest you go today," James said.

The protests escalated, and the Reaps realized they weren't returning to America anytime soon.

“We were told that all the trains had stopped, that protesters were blocking the tracks and that there would be no more trains," James said.

The Reaps sent 11Alive a picture of some of the damage to the train tracks.

“In order for the train to come back, they're going to have to repair the train tracks, which we understand they're beginning to do," James said.

Long lines of people registered to evacuate Friday as emotions began to boil over.

“I think mostly frustration," James said. "I think that we are not getting clear messages from the government. We don't have answers from our embassies.”

11Alive reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru and the White House about any plans to get Americans back to the country. We haven't heard back yet.