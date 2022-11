This is the third strongest earthquake ever to strike Texas, and the strongest since 1995.

TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone at a depth of about 5.5 miles.

This is the third strongest earthquake ever to strike Texas, and the strongest since 1995.