Alternative ways to protect your home from incoming arctic blast

If stores are running out of the supplies you need to protect your home from the freeze, there are other items, probably around your home, that will do the trick.

HOUSTON — Hardware stores have been busy this week with people trying to prepare for the freeze.

If you’re finding many of the supplies you need are now out of stock, there are some alternatives you may already have at home that can help.

This week you’ll need to make sure you're protecting the "four Ps" -- people, pets, plants and pipes.

For the plants and pipes, there are things you can buy in stores to make sure they aren't damaged in freezing temperatures, but if stores are out of stock, you do have other options.

For pipes, the first alternative is a pool noodle. Plumbers say these foam floats will work as insulation for exposed outdoor pipes. Just cut the noodle down to the size you need and tape it around your pipe. If you don’t have that, you can also use towels, blankets, even old t-shirts and some duct tape.

For plants, you can buy a frost protection cloth if it is available, but the owner of Enchanted Gardens in Richmond, Joey Lenderman, says almost any fabric, like blankets or sheets, can be used instead. Just use them to wrap your plants all the way to the ground.

The tighter you can wrap them, the better. Also, make sure they are well-watered.

Lenderman says don’t use trash bags or anything plastic. It won’t offer the insulation you need. Lenderman also says it won’t hurt to leave them covered for four or five days so you can probably keep them wrapped throughout this cold snap.

Just make sure it’s wrapped by Thursday morning.

And for those sheets or blankets, you’ll want to secure them with some rope or twine because it will be windy.

Even placing some bricks or rocks at the base of the blanket will help hold it.