Cold front brings rain to West Texas

As the heat dome moves toward California and Arizona, it will allow a cold front to arrive in West Texas. We'll see some scattered rain chances associated with it.

TEXAS, USA — This August has been incredibly hot. In fact, as of Aug. 24, West Texas has experienced above normal high temperatures for this month.

Needless to say, it has been miserably hot in West Texas. Thankfully, we are monitoring a potential change with cooler temperatures and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Right now, though, West Texas is still really feeling the heat. The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Angelo has issued a heat advisory for most of our area through 8 p.m. Friday. Be sure to stay hydrated and out of the heat as much as possible.

All this heat is caused by the heat dome which, as of Friday, is near the Red River. Thankfully, this ridge of high pressure will move westward. As the heat dome departs, we can expect slightly cooler temperatures with clouds and rain around.

For your weekend, you can expect some clouds around and some showers and thunderstorms to pop-up with peak afternoon heating. We are expecting some small upper-level disturbances to approach West Texas, and the precise location of those upper-level disturbances will determine where the rain falls this weekend.

Our main rain chance is associated after a cold front Monday. The front is anticipated to arrive in the Big Country and Concho Valley early Monday morning. As a weather-maker moves through the area, our best rain chances look to be in the afternoon/evening Monday.

Rainfall accumulations look to be around a 10th of an inch through this coming Tuesday. If a slow-moving storm is able to stay over one location for a long time, those areas could see up t o an inch of rain. However, it is important to note that those higher totals are dependent on where storms end up forming.

The other big impact from the cold front will be cooler temperatures. With the heat dome going west this weekend, we will go from near 105 to near 100, and after our cold front we will see temperatures in the 90s. We are likely to see some of our first average to slightly below average temperatures for the first time in a while.

Thankfully, severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Any areas that receive large amounts of rainfall could see some flash flooding, but damaging winds and large hail look unlikely.

Be sure to stay weather aware over the next few days, and enjoy the relief from the heat.