Here's how many tornado and hail reports Texas saw, and the top wind speeds

The National Weather Service needs to assess the damage to confirm tornado reports, but we looked at where and how many potential reports we got across our area.

DALLAS — Severe storms moved through North Texas on Thursday, and damage is continuing to be reported across the area.

The severe weather carried powerful winds and brought down hail throughout the region. A tornado watch was also issued for most of the area through the evening hours.

The severe storms cleared out by the late evening hours.

The WFAA Weather Team was tracking tornado and hail reports throughout the night and meteorologist Greg Fields broke down what we saw throughout the night. It's important to note that tornado confirmations come from the National Weather Service (NWS) after they conduct surveys of the scene, so we won't know exactly how many tornados there truly were until the agency determines that.

Still, we looked at how many reports there were across the area.

So far, as of Friday morning, there were 112 wind reports, 29 hail reports and six tornado reports.

While it has not been confirmed as a tornado by NWS, WFAA got video of this spin-up and power flash in Celina.

Most of the reports of potential tornadoes closest to the metroplex occurred in East Texas around Interstate 30 near Sulphur Springs. The NWS in Shreveport, La., has already determined the area near Sulphur Springs as a potential damage area.

You'll noticed there were an abundance of wind and hail reports along the western and north western portions of D-FW. The highest wind reports we saw on Thursday night were:

Blue Mound: 80 mph

Sansom Park: 77 mph

Love Field: 76 mph

Mineral Wells: 71 mph

DFW Airport: 71 mph

