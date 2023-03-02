DFW storms: Damage reported throughout North Texas area during severe weather

Severe storms with powerful winds moved through North Texas on Thursday.

The severe weather carried powerful winds and brought down hail throughout the region. A tornado watch was also issued for most of the area through the evening hours.

The severe storms cleared out by the late evening hours.

A possible tornado was spotted in the Hopkins County community of Pickton, while a "gustnado" was seen in the Denton County city of The Colony. The city of Weatherford also said a possible tornado moved through their area, causing widespread outages and damage to schools.

At La Azteca Meat Market in Little Elm, part of the building collapsed onto vehicles in front of the store. There were no reports of injuries as clean-up begins.

La Azteca front facade collapses onto parked vehicles in Little Elm after strong wind. No injuries to report. @wfaa @wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/KxdfCP6Iys — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) March 3, 2023

Also in the Little Elm area, the Safe Harbor Pier 121 marina on Lake Lewisville was badly damaged by the storms. Daylight video Friday morning showed the marina structure badly damaged and totally destroyed in some areas, and dozens of boats appeared to be damaged as well.

Dallas Fire Rescue reported just before 9 p.m. that between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. there were two high water incidents, four automatic fire alarms, 40 motor vehicle accidents and 76 utility wire/transformer issues.

Over in the Dallas County city of Balch Springs, an Amazon delivery warehouse suffered some heavy damage to bays and parts of the building.

There's some significant damage to an Amazon Delivery warehouse on Lake June Rd. In Balch Springs... #WFAA pic.twitter.com/sbkIhIrhYI — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) March 3, 2023

Below are images and videos of reported storm damage:

Overturned semi on I-20 west of Weatherford near Dennis road. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/yS1rL0KUkr — Giovanni (@giovanniphotog) March 3, 2023