Monitoring the Gulf: Development likely by Tuesday

A tropical wave is expected to develop into a tropical storm or depression early this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring the Gulf after the National Hurricane Center painted the western Gulf of Mexico with an 80% chance for tropical development.

As of Monday morning, a tropical wave moving over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and slowly organizing. Over the next day, this wave is expected to develop either into a depression or a tropical storm before moving towards South Texas.

The National Hurricane Center puts the chance of formation through the next 48 hours at 80 percent and as well at 80 percent through the next seven days.

Most computer models keep this wave disorganized until just before it moves over land, which means it will likely be a weak system if it ends up developing at all.

Our high-resolution futuretrack model is giving us a first glance at how this system might look early this week. Heavy tropical downpours on the north side of this wave could pivot across our area, bringing scattered pockets of much-needed rain.

Unfortunately, if this storm stays on a southern track, the bulk of the rain will miss Southeast Texas. The ridge of high pressure bringing heat to the middle portion of the country will push whatever develops in the Gulf south of Houston.

As a result, the bulk of the rain will stay far south of Southeast Texas. A few showers and storms are possible across the area Monday night and Tuesday but totals should remain very low.

Beyond this wave, there are three named systems - one tropical depression and two tropical storms - along with a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center is watching. Right now, none of these others pose a threat to the United States.

Tropical Storm Franklin will impact Hispaniola by the middle of the week as a strong tropical storm with winds near 65 mph.

Franklin will drop tons of rain on the island, which may lead to flash flooding and mudslides, especially on the south side of the island as it makes landfall.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team encourages everyone to keep an eye out on the forecast at least once a day through the weekend and next week so you're not caught off guard just in case something stronger is able to develop.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season predictions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently doubled the chances of a nasty Atlantic hurricane season this summer and fall.

The agency said there's a 60% chance for an above-normal hurricane season, twice the agency's May forecast which said it was 30%. The earlier forecast leaned more toward a near-normal season with a 40%, but the chance for normal has now shrunk to 25%.

Although the NOAA outlook doesn’t forecast storm tracks or what places will get hit, a busy season like the one forecast means “there is a doubling of the chance of a hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the U.S.,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

NOAA is now forecasting between 14 to 21 named storms, which is an increase over forecasters' initial May forecast of 12 to 17. A normal year has 14 named storms.

Of those named storms, NOAA predicts six to 11 will become hurricanes, which is more than the five to nine predicted in May. Normal is seven hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, NOAA predicts two to five will become major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph, which is one more than earlier predictions. A normal year sees three major hurricanes.

Follow the KHOU 11 Weather Team to stay up-to-date on the local forecast and what's brewing in the tropics:

Kim Castro on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Pat Cavlin on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Chita Craft on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram David Paul on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Tim Pandajis on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram