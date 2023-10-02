Severe weather threat Tuesday for West Texas

A severe weather threat Tuesday and a midweek cold front leads to an active weather week for West Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Happy first week of October! We are starting off the week with cooler temperatures and I expect even cooler temperatures for the latter part of the week.

We have our first real taste of fall in our forecast, but as our next weather maker approaches we'll see a threat for severe weather - especially Tuesday. A dry line associated with the upper-level low Tuesday will be the focus for thunderstorms before a cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has portions of our viewing area highlighted for a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. Along the dry-line we will see some thunderstorms develop Tuesday afternoon. Any storms that do develop could have a threat for severe weather.

Locally, the highest threat looks to be to the west of both San Angelo and Abilene. However, we'll still be monitoring the threat of severe weather in both cities.

Below is a photo of what satellite and radar could look like Tuesday evening. Not everyone will see rain Tuesday, but we can expect thunderstorms to begin developing to our west around 4 p.m. Any thunderstorms that are able to develop in our area have the potential to be strong-to-severe.

Tuesday looks to be our best threat to have gusty winds, large hail and possibly and isolated tornado. However, Wednesday portions of our viewing area have a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. By Wednesday, the threat looks to transition from a severe weather threat to a heavy rain and localized flash flooding threat.

Beginning Wednesday, there will be more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. Our most recent weather data shows we could receive any where between 1-3" of rain. With some much rain over a relatively small amount of time this means flash flooding will be a concern.

While I certainly don't look forward to the severe weather threat, a good shot at some rain is definitely needed across the Lone Star State.

With the threat of impactful weather be sure to stay weather aware this week. We will have your latest weather updates at FOX West Texas.

Low water crossings to avoid in San Angelo after significant rains:

Jackson Street from Knickerbocker Road to South Bryant Boulevard

Howard and Webster streets

College Hills Boulevard and Millbrook Drive

Southwest Boulevard and Loop 306

Parkwood and Lindenwood streets

1500 block of Spaulding Street

300 block of North Archer Street

Sul Ross Avenue at Red Arroyo Crossing

North River Street and West 1st Street

Tres Rios and Lester streets

1800 block of Preusser Street

1700 block of Coke Street

Here are Abilene’s low water crossings to avoid:

Intersections along Button Willow Parkway

Curry Lake from Clack to Catclaw

Butternut underpass

Intersections along Sammons Street

Texas Avenue at Arnold Boulevard

FM 3308 crossing draw

Sunset between South 1st and 2nd streets

Hartford, Redbird and Corsicana streets

US Hwy 84 frontage road crossing Little Elm Creek