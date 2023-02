Parts of Texas are experiencing freezing rain and ice amid a winter blast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A winter blast has left parts of Texas frozen with icy roadways, frozen trees and power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, and the weather is expected to warm up into the weekend.

Here's a look at what the weather system left behind in Central Texas and the San Antonio area.

On Monday, North Texas was met with wintry weather.