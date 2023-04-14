Spending time outside can improve mental, physical health

More than 3 million Americans battle seasonal depression each year during the darker and colder months of late fall and winter, when we tend to stay inside more.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the end of a week where everyone is looking for ways to heal and cope with what has happened in Louisville, we’re learning it could be as simple as stepping outside.

After tragedy strikes, it may feel tempting to shut down and isolate. As Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, the director of the Christina Lee Brown UofL Envirome Institute, explains reclusive behavior could take a toll on your mental and physical health.

“Well I would just say that I am troubled with this increase in the incidents of mental health. We saw one example of that in our city last week. One of the benefits of being around in nature is that it keeps us grounded in reality, and in what we are and how we relate to the world around us,” Bhatnagar said.

But it may not take something as horrific as this weeks tragedy to take a toll on your mental health.

More than 3 million Americans battle seasonal depression each year during the darker and colder months of late fall and winter, when we tend to stay inside more.

There’s nothing like natural sunlight, but at least exposing yourself to brightness in your room, and throwing in a few house plants, would be better than nothing.

In fact, Bhatnagar recommends a bright light first thing in the morning to reset your rhythm.

"If you cannot be outside, than just being open to the world outside is good," Bhatnagar said. "There has been studies that even if you look at nature, by their pictures, or screensavers, or VR, just looking at images of nature can have a calming effect on people and decrease anxiety and depression.”

Spending as much time as you can in nature can boost your mood, energy, and overall health.

So, the next time you’re struggling take the time to smell the roses. It may do more for your well being than you realize.

Related Articles How do you plan for a total solar eclipse?

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.