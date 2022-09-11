x
Tropical Depression Nicole | Photos, video of damage taken by you

Nicole made landfall Thursday on the First Coast. Here are photos are videos from our audience of damage and flooding.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

Hurricane Nicole is making its way towards the First Coast and is expected to bring high winds and rain.

In preparation, many businesses and schools are shuttering up Thursday as severe weather rolls in.

Below are photos and videos of storm damage, including coastal flooding, being sent to First Coast News from all over our area. 

You can share your photos and videos on the First Coast News Weather Watchers page or through our First Coast News app. 

San Marco:

First Coast News' Renata Di Gregorio captured video of San Marco around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, ahead of the storm. 

Video captured by Jeannie Blaylock of streets in San Marco Wednesday afternoon as they begin to flood ahead of Nicole. The area has historically been a place that floods during severe weather.

RELATED: San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville reopens after high tide, flooding from Ian

Schulte Design Associates, Inc. in San Marco implements creative strategy to keep property dry using a plastic tarp and sandbags. This isn't the businesses first rodeo when it comes to flooding in the area.

Credit: Jeannie
Credit: Jeannie

RELATED: St. Augustine residents prepare for Nicole as streets flood, A1A closes

St. Augustine: 

Flooding captured by Scott Eastman in Summer Haven area of St. Augustine. Storms repeatedly send waves overtopping the beach and rushing into the river, sending sand into it.

The Summer River is sandwiched right between the Intracoastal Waterway on the west and the Atlantic Ocean on its east.

Walter Coker send First Coast News a video of State Road A1A closed at Summer Haven due to overwash. The roadway is still closed as of Wednesday night 9 p.m.

Jacksonville Beach: 

Photos below taken by Leah Sheilds of dune erosion in Jacksonville Beach on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

Credit: Leah
Dune erosion
Credit: Leah
Dune erosion

Shields captured the video below of Jacksonville Beach after high tide on Wednesday morning. Water can be seen almost up to the crosswalks.

RELATED: Schools, business closures and cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

Killarny Shores

Flooding seen at Pottsburg Creek Boat Ramp on Beach Boulevard. The area regularly floods during a tropical event. Some U-Haul Trailers can be seen partially submerged in water at the ramp.

Credit: Contributed
Pottsburg Creek Boat Ramp on Beach Boulevard.
Credit: Contributed
Pottsburg Creek Boat Ramp on Beach Boulevard.

St. Simon's Island, Georgia

Credit: Briana Ray-Turner
The Goulds Inlet boardwalk during Tropical Storm Nicole.

The boardwalk at Goulds Inlet on St. Simon's Island has toppled over due to high winds.

