Tuesday tornadoes: 14 confirmed so far, per surveys

Multiple tornadoes occurred in North Texas on Tuesday. 14 have been confirmed so far with potentially a couple more to be confirmed on Thursday.

14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far. Other damage areas continue to be surveyed in Parker County, so that number could increase.

What we know so far

Here's a look at the confirmed tornadoes and the areas being investigated:

14 Confirmed tornadoes:

- Two tornadoes were confirmed in Grapevine. Both were EF-1s with winds of up to 110 mph. The first tracked through most of Grapevine and the second was short-lived but did damage to the mall.

- 3 short-lived tornadoes happened in Northwest Fort Worth near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. They were an EF-0, EF-0, and EF-1. Video showed a tornado lifting and reforming 3 times, so they count as separate tornadoes.

- Near Decatur in Wise County. An EF-2 tornado has been confirmed with wind speeds up to 125mph.

- Blue Ridge to Leonard from Collin to Fannin county an EF-2 tornado occurred with max winds of 125 mph.

- Near Wolf City in northern Hunt County an EF-1 tornado did damage with max winds of 90 mph.

- From near Petty to Hopewell in Lamar County west of Paris. Tornado was rated an EF-2 with winds up to 115mph.

- Callisburg in Cooke Co. Damage to a home is consistent with an EF-0. Max winds of 85 mph.

- North Richland Hills in Tarrant County. 1.5 mile long track. EF-0 with max winds of 90 mph.

- Near Santo in Palo Pinto County. An EF-1 with winds up to 110 mph.

- South of Ranger in Eastland County. An EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph.

- EF-1 tornado with winds of 95 mph south of Bluff Dale in Erath County. Damage also occurred closer to Tolar in Hood County, but it was determined that happened because of straight-line winds.

Possible tornadoes (surveys ongoing):

- Near Hudson Oaks in Parker County

How does this event compare to other December tornadoes?

Firstly, while tornadoes are certainly not as common as they are in the spring, North Texas can see tornadoes in December and has before.

Mother Nature does not care what the calendar says. If ingredients are right, severe weather can happen any time of year.

- Most North Texans remember the events of December 26, 2015. On that day 12 tornadoes occurred in North Texas with the strongest being an EF-4, which moved through Sunnyvale-Garland-Rowlett. Unfortunately, 13 people lost their lives as a result of that day's storms.

- Another significant event happened on December 29, 2006. 23 tornadoes happened across Central into North Texas. While most tornadoes were south of D-FW compared to 2022 and 2015, it continues to show significant events can happen this time of year.