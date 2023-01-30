Update on wintry conditions and warnings

Accumulation of ice on roadway, especially bridges and overpasses will cause hazardous travel conditions from late Monday night through Tuesday night. A few power outages and damage to trees will also be possible due to the ice accumulations. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.