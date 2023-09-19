"Losing Lalo" set to premiere in San Angelo

The film, which was shot in San Angelo, explores "a soldier grappling with post-war normalcy."

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo is getting ready to roll out the red carpet.

The 2022 San Angelo Revolution Film Festival’s Concho Creator Award recipient, Cedric Thomas Smith, will present his newest film, “Losing Lalo,” as part of this year’s San Angelo Revolution Film Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to a Discover San Angelo press release, “Losing Lalo” explores "a soldier grappling with post-war normalcy and making a decision that devastates his family and fellow veterans as they must imagine the unimaginable, a life without him. Not only is the family and fellow veterans’ heartbreak explored but the point of view of a veteran in suicide crisis is brought to the screen."

Leading the cast is Johnny Rey Diaz, an award-winning Latino actor and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. He is currently a series regular on Amazon's newest single-cam comedy, "PRIMO," produced by New York Times best-selling author Shea Serrano and Michael Schur, producer of The Office and co-creator of Parks & Rec and Brooklyn 99. He can also be seen recurring on Pam & Tommy (HULU) and Grey's Anatomy (ABC).

Writer/director Cedric Thomas Smith won the Concho Creator Award at last year’s San Angelo Revolution Film Festival. The grant afforded him the opportunity to bring San Angelo and its generosity and support into his vision of Lalo, an ordinary man struggling in an extraordinary crisis.