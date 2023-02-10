The Streets Are Talking | State Fair of Texas

The Texas Today crew took over the State Fair of Texas during opening weekend along with other Central Texans!

DALLAS, Texas — The State Fair of Texas kicked off Friday, Sept. 29, Texas Today was their for opening weekend to ask attendees, "What is your favorite part of the fair?"

"My favorite part is meeting different people and eating the food," said Miss Dallas USA Ronnisha Peterson.

For the majority of the Texas Today team, it was our first time at the fair. However, for many Central Texans and North Texans, it is an annual tradition.

"[I've been going to the fair for] probably 58 years," said one fair goer who attended with her daughter and granddaughter. Her daughter said she'd been going to the fair for as long as she could remember.

"I've been going for 36 years," said Al Crawley, who has been going to the fair his entire life. His favorite fair food is corndogs, as it was for many others, like the three generations of Texans who attended the State Fair of Texas.

"Got to get a Fletcher's," Crawley said.

However, Peterson said her favorite fair food is funnel cake.

