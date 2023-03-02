x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Baskin-Robbins dishes out 'Chick'n & Waffles' flavor ice cream

Company officials call it a 'deconstructed take' on the classic diner food, and it doesn't actually contain any poultry.
Credit: Baskin-Robbins

CANTON, Mass — Baskin-Robbins has entered the restaurant race to find the best fried chicken-related product. While Popeye's, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's and Wendy's make a cluck-a-fuss over chicken sandwiches, the ice cream chain is targeting another classic dish - chicken and waffles.

The company made a new creation, 'Chick'n & Waffles' flavored ice cream, its Flavor of the Month for March 2023. It is described as a "buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream with plenty of crispy chick'n and waffle flavored bites drizzled in a decadent bourbon maple syrup-flavored swirl."

Company officials made it clear their on the classic does not contain any actual chicken meat.

“This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops," said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing.

Baskin-Robbins made a spectacle of the new flavor by launching it during a "bottomless brunch" event in New York City on Tuesday. Guests were treated to unlimited scoops of Chick'n & Waffles.

They promise their latest scoop is a "must-try for adventurous eaters and traditional ice cream fans alike."

This creation is the latest in a long line of unique, if not downright unusual, flavors during its 78-year history. The chain put out a range of flavors for the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976 including "Concorde Grape" and "Yankee Doodle Strudel." Their current lineup includes "Wild 'n Reckless Sherbet," a mashup of green apple, blue raspberry, and fruit punch flavors.

In a 2018 article by KCET, Baskin-Robbins had a historical roster of 1,300 flavors, well beyond its original menu of 31.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Angelo State baseball takes down UAFS

Before You Leave, Check This Out