How to snag a free taco from Taco Bell for the next four weeks

The Tex-Mex chain announced Tuesday, Aug. 8 that customers can score a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Taco Bell is giving away free tacos to officially celebrate "Taco Tuesday."

The Tex-Mex chain announced Tuesday, Aug. 8 that customers can score a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary. Starting Aug. 15, customers can get a free Doritos Locos Taco, which is a nacho cheese Doritos shelled filled with beef, cheddar cheese and lettuce.

The promo will also apply on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 29 and Sept. 5!

“Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action,” said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery.

Let's play 2 truths and a lie:

-the biggest taco tuesday is coming 9/12

-until then get 1 free doritos locos tacos every tuesday

-this is the lie — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 8, 2023

On Sept. 12, Taco Bell announced it will partner with DoorDash to open a $5 million taco tab that will cover a portion of a fan's order from any participating vendor selling Mexican food.

The celebration comes after Taco Bell filed legal petitions in May 2023 to cancel the two Taco Tuesday trademark registrations. The aim, according to Taco Bell, was to free the phrase for restaurants nationwide.