Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio to host Binational Health Fair

The Consulate of Mexico will offer several health screenings Saturday in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mexican Consulate in Del Rio will host its binational health fair, an event created to bring health resources to San Angelo.

"The Consul of Mexico and the Ventanilla de Salud will be bringing these three important health tests: high blood pressure, body mass index and this one that is very, very, very important, the kidney screenings,” Titular Consul Mexican Consulate in Del Rio, Paloma Villaseñor, said.

The services offered are free.

“If you want to take this test in some other place, it will be very expensive. So we are trying to bring to the community all the things we can with no cost, of course,” Villaseñor said.

Villaseñor says health screenings became so popular in the Del Rio community, they wanted to offer those services to the Concho Valley.

“This is an event that we have done here in Del Rio, and it's very, very, very busy,” Villaseñor said.

Kidney screenings, high blood pressure and other tests will be available for the community. No appointment is necessary to be seen.