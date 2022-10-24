Eastland County man arrested for shooting son

The man's wife was also shot at, but not hit, according to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Eastland County man was arrested after shooting and injuring his son Sunday evening.

According to Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a home outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot.

The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at, but not hit.

Ireland's son was taken to Hendrick Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, Weger said.

Ireland was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family violence. He was booked into the Eastland County Jail.