Tarrant County D.A. declines charge against Midland police officer

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department has returned to full-duty status after the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office declined to accept a charge against him.

The officer was initially placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County for assault family violence against an adult family member on Oct. 8.

After the district attorney's decision, MPD’s Professional Standards Division performed an internal investigation and decided that the officer's actions were not in violation of department policy.