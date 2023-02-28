First Paintbrush Alley Market Days of 2023 set for April

More than 70 artists and vendors will showcase their wares at the spring PBMD.

The first Paintbrush Alley Market Days of 2023 will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in downtown San Angelo’s Pop Art Museum, 125 W. Twohig Ave., and Paintbrush Alley, 33 W. Twohig Ave.

Outdoor murals and art installations at the open-air museum and alley are the collaborative work of artists from Art in Uncommon Places.

According to a press release from Discover San Angelo, more than 70 artists and vendors will showcase their wares at the spring PBMD, which also will include live music, food, and children’s activities. Held every few months and highly anticipated among local makers and shoppers alike, PBMD draws a crowd of thousands, both from San Angelo and beyond.

PBMD is the brainchild of Jaton Hampton, a native of San Angelo who wanted to showcase the work of local small business owner, crafters and artisans while also bringing attention to the swath of outdoor art in historic downtown.

PBMD was first held in 2021, and each one has grown exponentially. Hampton expects the spring event to be the largest yet, both in the number of vendors and attendance.