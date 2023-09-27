Loved ones search for answers in death of beloved Killeen barber Tiffany McCoy

Tiffany McCoy was shot and killed by Temple Police Sunday. Family and friends are now searching for answers.

TEMPLE, Texas — Community members and loved ones of Tiffany McCoy are searching for answers.

McCoy was shot and killed by a Temple Police Officer Sunday.

The report from the department reads that officers responded to shots fired Sunday morning and when they arrived at the scene McCoy had her gun pointed at them, and that's when they fired at McCoy.

In accordance with protocol, the officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

I've put a request in to the Temple Police Department to see the body camera footage from the officer that shot McCoy. They have yet to respond with that footage.

"I know no one deserves to be killed the way that she was," McCoy's friend Gracen Golden said.

McCoy owned a barber shop, called ColdCutzDesignz in Killeen, which Golden said was her passion.

He said many times she would give free haircuts to kids and even homeless people.

That's not the extent to which she gave back.

Just before McCoy died, Golden said one of his sons was hoping to learn how to become a barber himself.

"It's just tragic that he'll never directly learn from her," he said.

Golden's hope is that McCoy will still guide him, even though she's not here on earth.

Misti Connell, McCoy's cousin, said she was a beacon of light in her community, always bringing a smile to every room and keeping a positive attitude.

"She was always the one making everybody joyous," McCoy's cousin Misti Connell said.

Golden added that no matter what McCoy did in her life, she didn't deserve to go out the way she did.

Family and friends plan to have a celebration of life ceremony on Friday, September 29 at Lions Park in Killeen.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the family and their funeral costs.

I will keep in touch with the Temple Police as the investigation is still ongoing.

An internal affairs investigation has been initiated to get into the details of the incident.