Abilene structure fire causes approximately $4,500 in damages Sept. 7

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire has resulted in approximately $4,500 in damages.
According to the Abilene Fire Department, crews responded to a residence at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7, located at the 100 block of Larait Trail.
Upon arrival, smoke and flames were coming from a malfunctioning air conditioning unit in one room of the residence.
The fire was quickly put out and did not spread any further and no residents were home at the time.
The American Red Cross is now working to assist the homeowners.
