Abilene structure fire causes approximately $4,500 in damages Sept. 7

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire has resulted in approximately $4,500 in damages.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, crews responded to a residence at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7, located at the 100 block of Larait Trail.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were coming from a malfunctioning air conditioning unit in one room of the residence.

The fire was quickly put out and did not spread any further and no residents were home at the time.