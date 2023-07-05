Big Spring Fire Marshal's Office investigates Dora Roberts Community Center fire as arson

The incident occurred at 4:45 a.m. July 1 and the building was a total loss.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the fire incident at Dora Roberts Community Center as Arson, a third-degree felony.

The office will be working with Big Spring Police and the ATF on this investigation, which at this time is still ongoing. The fire happened on July 1 at 4:45 a.m. The Howard County Dispatch Center received a call about a possible structure fire at the center and the first unit arrived at 4:50 a.m.

Two fire trucks, a ladder truck, a medic unit and command staff were at the scene. Despite their best efforts, the building ended up being a complete loss.