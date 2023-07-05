Big Spring Fire Marshal's Office investigates Dora Roberts Community Center fire as arson

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the fire incident at Dora Roberts Community Center as Arson, a third-degree felony.
The office will be working with Big Spring Police and the ATF on this investigation, which at this time is still ongoing. The fire happened on July 1 at 4:45 a.m. The Howard County Dispatch Center received a call about a possible structure fire at the center and the first unit arrived at 4:50 a.m.
Two fire trucks, a ladder truck, a medic unit and command staff were at the scene. Despite their best efforts, the building ended up being a complete loss.
At this time, the Big Spring Fire Department is asking for everyone to stay away from the Dora Roberts Community Center since it is dangerous and illegal to trespass on the property. If anyone has any information about the fire, people can contact the Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477.