Coahoma Bulldogettes softball team receives championship rings

"We weren't there to get second, we were there to get first and knowing we had the kids to do it, couple of things didn't go our way, and then next thing you know, game ends and we're in second place," Coahoma Softball Head Coach Alex Orosco said. "The feeling was just that of misfortune. It was a terrible sour feeling, horrible feeling and I think 10 minutes after the game, the girls, they didn't want to go home."