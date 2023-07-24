Funeral services for fallen Eastland County deputy scheduled for Saturday

A funeral service for ECSO Deputy David Bosecker, who was killed in the line of duty Friday, July 22, will be in Brownwood Saturday with burial in Early.

BROWNWOOD, Texas — Funeral services for Eastland County Deputy David Bosecker, who was killed in the line of duty Friday night, have been scheduled.

Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel confirmed the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Brownwood Coliseum, 500 E. Baker St., with burial in Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early.

Bosecker was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic fight call Friday on Hwy 183, between Cisco and Rising Star. he was the first at the scene and was immediately shot by Cody Douglas Pritchard.

Pritchard was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail on a charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Bosecker served in law enforcement for more than 21 years and was a master peace officer. He began his law enforcement career in Wise County as a deputy then transitioning to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He was also a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden and a Comanche Police Department office.