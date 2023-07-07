Hardin-Simmons to host Abilene Fire Department for deep water rescue training

The university said in a release that Abilene firefighters will use scuba gear for the training and utilize the Brand Swimming Pool on campus.

“HSU UREC is excited to provide our facility space and resources to the local Fire Department as a way to give back to our first responders in the Abilene community, and a way to say thank you for keeping the city of Abilene and patrons safe,” Chantelle Lancaster, director of the Fletcher Fitness Center, said in the release.