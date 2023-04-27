Hardin-Simmons physician assistant program ranked top 65 in the United States

The ranking was determined by the U.S. News & World Report.

ABILENE, Texas — Hardin-Simmons University was recently ranked as one of the top schools for a master of physician's assistant program in the United States by U.S. News & World Report.

The university was officially marked 65th in the country and the newest in the top 90 to be given this position.

"It is clear that in our short time in existence, we have made a strong impression on the national scene with our favorable outcomes, excellent students/graduates and stellar faculty," HSU PA founding and current director Dr. Jennifer Eames said.

Each university was ranked between one and five and Eames was pleased with HSU's placement.

"We have worked hard to build relationships around the country, being a brand ambassador. Our success is especially due to the focus and importance we have placed on leadership, advocacy and commitment to focus on diversity," she said.

HSU has also focused on acts of service including mission trips, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and more.