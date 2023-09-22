Kingsville coach dies after collapsing during Friday night football game

Kingsville ISD issued a statement Saturday morning, saying in part, "Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved Coach, Marco Contreras."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Gillette Middle School football coach Marco Contreras died Friday after collapsing during the high school team's game against Tuloso-Midway.

After Contreras collapsed, emergency crews worked to resuscitate him, but 3NEWS learned Contreras died a short time later.

Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez issued a statement Saturday morning, saying in part, "Our condolences pour out to the family of our beloved Coach, Marco Contreras. Thoughts and prayers for our Kingsville ISD students, teachers and staff are truly appreciated as we grieve."

Those who knew him said Contreras was in his late 40s. In addition to coaching football, his district bio says he was a teacher at CARE Academy.

Donations at Kingsville/Tuloso-Midway game will support Contreras family

The Kingsville High School football game against Tuloso-Midway was postponed until Saturday night at 7 p.m.

As part of the decision to move forward with the game, Superintendent Reynolds-Perez said, "In a time of sorrow, it is often comforting to come together as a community and participate in something we all love to do."

Tuloso-Midway ISD will make admission to the game free for everyone. They will also take donations to be given to the Contreras family.