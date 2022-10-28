Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said.
At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
Two people were at the scene at the time of the fire and said they were woken up by a lightning strike. They then started seeing and smelling smoke inside the home, so they immediately got out and called 911.
The fire was contained to the attic space, but there was significant damage to the roof structure.