Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home

The Abilene Fire Department said the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the home on Fairway Oaks.

ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said.

At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.

Two people were at the scene at the time of the fire and said they were woken up by a lightning strike. They then started seeing and smelling smoke inside the home, so they immediately got out and called 911.