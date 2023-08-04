San Angelo grandmother sentenced to 11 years for infant's heroin-related death

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A grandmother will serve 11 years in prison for the death of her two-month-old granddaughter, Brixlee Marie Lee, in November 2020.
Cristin Bradley, 40, was originally charged with intentionally or knowingly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child.
Her trial started Friday, July 21, and after eight days of testimony, the jury found her guilty on a lesser charge of recklessly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child.
Bradley, her daughter Destiney Harbour, and her daughter's boyfriend at the time, Dustin Smock, were arrested Nov. 7, 2020, at a home on Webster Street in San Angelo. The SAPD responded to a call of an unconscious infant and rushed the baby girl to the hospital.
There doctors found she had injection wounds on her head and extremities. A urine test confirmed heroin in the girl's system.
Brixlee was transported to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was put on life support. She died three days later.
The SAPD investigation showed the baby girl had been born in August 2020, in the home and had not received any formal medical care since her birth. The girl's mother and her one-time boyfriend have yet to go to trial.