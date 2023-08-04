San Angelo grandmother sentenced to 11 years for infant's heroin-related death

Cristin Bradley was one of three people charged after the two-month-old Brixlee Marie Lee died in November 2020.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A grandmother will serve 11 years in prison for the death of her two-month-old granddaughter, Brixlee Marie Lee, in November 2020.

Cristin Bradley, 40, was originally charged with intentionally or knowingly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child.

Her trial started Friday, July 21, and after eight days of testimony, the jury found her guilty on a lesser charge of recklessly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child.

Bradley, her daughter Destiney Harbour, and her daughter's boyfriend at the time, Dustin Smock, were arrested Nov. 7, 2020, at a home on Webster Street in San Angelo. The SAPD responded to a call of an unconscious infant and rushed the baby girl to the hospital.

There doctors found she had injection wounds on her head and extremities. A urine test confirmed heroin in the girl's system.

Brixlee was transported to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was put on life support. She died three days later.