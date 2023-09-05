San Angelo native speaks at Naval Medical Research Unit 'Mission Possible' event

SAN ANTONIO — A San Angelo native was one of the speakers at an event hosted by the Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU), San Antonio.
Dr. Luis Martinez of San Angelo, a research microbiologist, assigned to the Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, NAMRU San Antonio, spoke about the purpose and composition of the command’s Institutional Review Board.
He spoke during the sixth edition of “Mission Possible,” an information-sharing event held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.
According to the Department of Defense (DoD), the purpose of “Mission Possible” is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques and procedures of the science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates.
NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Maryland.