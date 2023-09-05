San Angelo native speaks at Naval Medical Research Unit 'Mission Possible' event

Dr. Luis Martinez is a research microbiologist, assigned to the Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Angelo native was one of the speakers at an event hosted by the Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU), San Antonio.

Dr. Luis Martinez of San Angelo, a research microbiologist, assigned to the Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, NAMRU San Antonio, spoke about the purpose and composition of the command’s Institutional Review Board.

He spoke during the sixth edition of “Mission Possible,” an information-sharing event held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.

According to the Department of Defense (DoD), the purpose of “Mission Possible” is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques and procedures of the science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates.