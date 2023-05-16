Texas AG files suit against Hyatt Hotels for deceptive trade practices

The suit was filed because Hyatt violated Texas consumer protection laws by marketing hotel rooms at prices that were not available as advertised, Ken Paxton said.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday his office has filed a lawsuit against Hyatt Hotels, doing business as Hyatt Corporation, for violating Texas consumer protection laws by marketing hotel rooms at prices not available to the general public as advertised.

A release from Paxton's office said the hotel chain implemented the practice by charging mandatory and unavoidable fees such as resort fees, destination fees and amenity fees, added to the daily room rates.

"Even when these fees were eventually disclosed, they were done so in a manner that was unlikely to alert consumers that the initial rate that attracted them was not, in fact, the actual price of the room," Paxton said in the release.

The suit alleges many of the extra fees have nothing to do with the customer experience. For example, resort fees charged by hotels do not necessarily align with “resort-like” experiences.

In some cases, a significant portion of the amenities purportedly covered by resort fees, like access to a fitness center and in-room Wi-Fi, are regularly offered for free at non-resort properties.

Hyatt also charged those fees regardless of whether consumers used the amenities.

“Hyatt’s lack of transparency regarding hotel room prices has misled consumers and violated Texas law,” Paxton said. “These deceptive practices enabled Hyatt to advertise lodging at artificially low rates, and it must end immediately. I will not stand by while Texas consumers are taken advantage of by Hyatt, or by any hotel chain that tries to get away with charging illegal hidden fees.”

Hyatt operates hotels worldwide, including in Texas, under brand names such as Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place and Thompson Hotels.

The lawsuit was filed in Comal County. In paperwork filed, one Hill Country property "extrapolated over the course of a year for every room, amounts to $7,456,950 in fraudulent charges." Another property is alleged to have collected more than $2 million in mandatory fees in a year.