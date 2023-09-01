San Angelo native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

Wall High School graduate, Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Rodriguez, is serving on the mobile airport, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

NORFOLK, Va. — Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Rodriguez, a native of San Angelo is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Rodriguez graduated in 2020 from Wall High School. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in San Angelo.

“My hometown is kind of like the Wild West, with lots of farmland and folks with a lot of personality who are also really hard-working, blue-collar kind of people,” Rodriguez said. “The same could be said for the Navy because it’s composed of people with different backgrounds and most with a really strong work ethic.”

Rodriguez joined the Navy three years ago. Today, he serves as an electrician's mate (nuclear).

“When I decided to join the Navy I was working as a welder and was unsure where to go in life, thinking the only other option was college,” Rodriguez said. “Then my grandfather explained all the benefits the Navy offers and a recruiter told me about the nuclear program. With that in mind, I thought I’d try to go for it, somewhat on an impulse. It’s been great so far and I’m grateful for that whim of a decision.”

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere in the world. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing.

“Mighty IKE” is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier named for Dwight D. Eisenhower, one of only four five-star U.S. Army generals and a hero of World War II who would later serve as the 34th president of the United States. Homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, the carrier is longer than three football fields at 1,092 feet. The ship is 252 feet wide and weighs more than 100,000 tons.

Serving in the Navy means Rodriguez is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is a true show of force, reflecting power to counter our adversaries,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously, a strong national defense is important, but even more so is offense, and maintaining a forward presence helps tilt global politics, instill democracy around the world and prevent terrorism.”

Rodriguez has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“After 18 weeks, passing four boards and one test, I recently qualified as a propulsion electrician,” he said. “This recent achievement allows me to take on leadership roles and work autonomously while problem-solving to maintain electrical power on board.”

As Rodriguez and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“It’s a sense of duty and one that helps me improve myself and learn new things,” Rodriguez said. “That feeling of responsibility forces me to work through problems while navigating through crisis scenarios, all to support my fellow shipmates and the ship.”

Rodriguez is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I have earned 96 college credits just for going through the Navy nuclear training pipeline,” he said. “I’m about a year shy of a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering. I’m also incredibly thankful for my grandfather, Daniel Derington, aka ‘Papa,’ who opened my eyes to the great benefits of the Navy. I’m also thankful for my mother, Amanda Rodriguez, because she is always there to provide me with emotional support, and my best friend, Nate Fedor, who is like my second family.”

Serving in the Navy will help Rodriguez set up their future for success.