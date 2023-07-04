The 'World's Largest Buc-ee's' is open, but Florida's new location will be bigger

The Texas-based gas station got the green light in February to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala.

OCALA, Fla. — Move over, Tennessee. Florida is coming for the Buc-ee's crown.

With 74,000 square feet and 120 gas pumps, the Buc-ee's gas station that opened in Sevierville, Tennessee this week is currently the "world's largest."

While the locals bask in the glory, an even bigger location is in the works in Central Florida.

The Texas-based gas station, with a massive cult following, got the green light in February to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala.

The proposed location is set to feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center — plenty of space for Buc-ee's signature Texas barbeque, rows of snacks and a selection of one-of-a-kind beaver-adorned merchandise.

Plans also include space for 120 fueling stations and a 750-spot parking lot, complete with 28 electric vehicle spaces.

This location, which will be the third Buc-ee's in Florida, is set to open in 2025.

The first Florida Buc-ee's opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine. The second opened just a month later in Daytona Beach with the help of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the time, the governor said Buc-ee's is "like the Shangri-La of service stations" with its friendly staff, pristine bathrooms and various accommodations.

The convenience store offers thousands of snack, drink and meal options for on-the-go travelers and Floridians alike. Some fan favorites are homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets and fresh pastries.